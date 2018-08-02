WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has tapped a career intelligence analyst who worked at the CIA for 30 years to be deputy director of the agency.

Vaughn Bishop will serve under CIA Director Gina Haspel, who worked undercover for years on the operations side of the agency.

Before retiring from the CIA in 2011, Bishop held various senior positions, including vice chairman of the National Intelligence Council, which provides U.S. intelligence forecasts of challenges facing national security.

Bishop joined the CIA in 1981. He holds three degrees from Northwestern University — bachelor's and master's degrees in political science and a doctorate in political science and African studies.

Trump announced the appointment on Wednesday. It does not require Senate confirmation.