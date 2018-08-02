Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|001—2
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|2
Carrasco, Hand (8) and Gomes; Mejia, Magill (6), Moya (7), Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Carrasco 13-5. L_Magill 2-2. Sv_Hand (26).
___
|Baltimore
|052
|000
|000—7
|15
|2
|New York
|010
|000
|013—5
|12
|0
Cobb, Carroll (7), Givens (8), Fry (8), Wright Jr. (9) and Joseph; Gray, Green (8), Holder (9) and Romine. W_Cobb 3-14. L_Gray 8-8. HRs_Baltimore, Mancini (14). New York, Torres 2 (17).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|400—4
|11
|2
|Detroit
|020
|103
|01x—7
|14
|0
Romano, Peralta (6), Lorenzen (6), Garrett (7), Hernandez (7) and Casali; Fiers, VerHagen (3), Stumpf (6), Wilson (7), Coleman (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and J.Hicks. W_VerHagen 2-2. L_Romano 6-9. Sv_Greene (23). HRs_Detroit, Adduci (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|010
|011—3
|6
|2
|Washington
|102
|000
|02x—5
|7
|0
Syndergaard, Lugo (8) and Mesoraco; Milone, Madson (8), Herrera (9) and Kieboom. W_Milone 1-0. L_Syndergaard 6-2. Sv_Herrera (16). HRs_New York, Flores (10), Reyes 2 (3). Washington, Rendon (16).