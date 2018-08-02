PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the November midterm elections will be about "impeachment or no impeachment."

Giuliani spoke Wednesday in New Hampshire, where he was endorsing Republican congressional hopeful Eddie Edwards. He said he was making the comment about impeachment not as lawyer but as a concerned citizen, and that if Democrats win control of the House, they won't treat Trump fairly.

The House blocked two impeachment efforts last winter. Democrats opposing the effort said then it was premature to act before special counsel Robert Mueller completes an investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election.

But Giuliani said if Democrats hold the majority in the House, there won't be enough votes to prevent impeachment proceedings.