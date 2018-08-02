RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Four mathematicians have been awarded this year's Fields Medal, a prestigious award that many describe as the Nobel Prize of mathematics.

Given every four years the prize goes to mathematicians under 40.

Peter Scholze, a 30-year-old professor at the University of Bonn, was the youngest winner.

The others were 40-year-old Caucher Birkar of the University of Cambridge in England, 34-year-old Alessio Figalli of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich and 36-year-old Akshay Venkatesh of the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton and Stanford University in California.

The winners were announced Wednesday during the International Congress of Mathematicians in Rio de Janeiro. It was the first time the congress has been held in Latin America.