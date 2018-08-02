|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|89
|349
|84
|118
|.338
|Altuve Hou
|104
|407
|64
|134
|.329
|JMartinez Bos
|102
|390
|76
|126
|.323
|Segura Sea
|100
|409
|72
|130
|.318
|MMachado Bal
|96
|365
|48
|115
|.315
|Trout LAA
|108
|369
|82
|115
|.312
|MDuffy TB
|88
|345
|35
|105
|.304
|Simmons LAA
|96
|362
|52
|110
|.304
|JoRamirez Cle
|106
|396
|77
|119
|.301
|Rosario Min
|106
|431
|69
|128
|.297
|Home Runs
JoRamirez, Cleveland, 32; JMartinez, Boston, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; KDavis, Oakland, 29; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Gallo, Texas, 26; Judge, New York, 26; NCruz, Seattle, 25; Betts, Boston, 25; 3 tied at 24.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 89; KDavis, Oakland, 84; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 78; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 76; Bregman, Houston, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 69; Lowrie, Oakland, 68; Lindor, Cleveland, 67; Gattis, Houston, 66; 2 tied at 65.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 14-4; Porcello, Boston, 13-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 13-6; Morton, Houston, 12-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-5; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Price, Boston, 11-6.