The Women of Influence program recognizes the outstanding efforts of women in propelling the U.S. housing economy forward. The honors are given to individuals who are making notable contributions to both their businesses and to the housing industry at-large – with a specific focus on contributions made in the most recent 12 months.

In her current role at PrimeLending, Garza leads the initiative to establish new affiliated business arrangements and to strengthen the company’s relationships with home builders. During the last 12 months, PrimeLending has established four new affiliated businesses under Garza’s direction.

“Susie has been the driving force behind PrimeLending’s affiliated business initiative, leading the group to unprecedented growth over the last year,” said Todd Salmans, Chairman and CEO of PrimeLending. “She is a tremendous leader with a relentless focus on excellence and truly embodies PrimeLending’s people-centric culture and commitment to serving others.”

A mortgage executive with more than 20 years’ experience in affiliated business arrangements, licensing, risk management and mortgage operations, Garza joined PrimeLending in 2006. Prior to her current role, she held several leadership positions with PrimeLending, including SVP- National Branch Operations and SVP - Senior Risk Officer.

