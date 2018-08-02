SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA) today released its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 by posting management’s Q2 2018 Quarterly Earnings Letter to its Investor Relations website. Please see the attached Quarterly Earnings Letter or visit http://investor.zynga.com/financial-information/quarterly-results to access the letter.

Zynga management will also host a Q&A session at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) today to discuss the Company’s second quarter performance. Questions may be asked on the call, and Zynga will respond to as many questions as possible.

The live Q&A session can be accessed at http://investor.zynga.com – a replay of which will be available through the website after the call – or via the below conference dial-in number:

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 537-0745 International Dial-In Number: (253) 237-1142 Conference ID: 5691356

About Zynga Inc.

Since its founding in 2007, Zynga’s mission has been to connect the world through games. To date, more than 1 billion people have played Zynga’s games across web and mobile, including FarmVille, Zynga Poker, Words With Friends, Hit it Rich! Slots and CSR Racing. Zynga’s games are available on a number of global platforms including Apple iOS, Google Android, Facebook and Zynga.com. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., and has additional offices in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. Learn more about Zynga at https://www.zynga.com/blog or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

