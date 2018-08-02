New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Aug
|10.48
|Down .07
|Sep
|10.56
|10.69
|10.39
|10.48
|Down .07
|Oct
|11.29
|Down .19
|Dec
|11.29
|Down .19
|Feb
|11.52
|11.53
|11.26
|11.29
|Down .19
|Apr
|11.74
|11.75
|11.46
|11.49
|Down .20
|Jun
|11.93
|11.93
|11.67
|11.70
|Down .18
|Sep
|12.27
|12.27
|11.98
|12.01
|Down .15
|Dec
|12.64
|Down .14
|Feb
|12.78
|12.81
|12.62
|12.64
|Down .14
|Apr
|12.89
|12.90
|12.74
|12.76
|Down .13
|Jun
|12.98
|13.00
|12.84
|12.86
|Down .13
|Sep
|13.20
|13.24
|13.06
|13.08
|Down .14
|Dec
|13.50
|Down .13
|Feb
|13.61
|13.61
|13.50
|13.50
|Down .13
|Apr
|13.67
|13.67
|13.59
|13.59
|Down .11