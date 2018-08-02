BC-US--Cocoa, US

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/08/02 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Sep 2129 Down 91
Sep 2156 2166 2063 2070 Down 100
Oct 2129 Down 91
Dec 2210 2214 2122 2129 Down 91
Mar 2232 2238 2153 2159 Down 83
May 2251 2255 2171 2177 Down 83
Jul 2263 2269 2186 2192 Down 82
Sep 2279 2279 2203 2203 Down 80
Dec 2279 2279 2207 2207 Down 80
Mar 2282 2282 2216 2216 Down 79
May 2235 2235 2223 2223 Down 78