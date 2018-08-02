BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2129
|Down
|91
|Sep
|2156
|2166
|2063
|2070
|Down 100
|Oct
|2129
|Down
|91
|Dec
|2210
|2214
|2122
|2129
|Down
|91
|Mar
|2232
|2238
|2153
|2159
|Down
|83
|May
|2251
|2255
|2171
|2177
|Down
|83
|Jul
|2263
|2269
|2186
|2192
|Down
|82
|Sep
|2279
|2279
|2203
|2203
|Down
|80
|Dec
|2279
|2279
|2207
|2207
|Down
|80
|Mar
|2282
|2282
|2216
|2216
|Down
|79
|May
|2235
|2235
|2223
|2223
|Down
|78