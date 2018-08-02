  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/08/02 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 111.30 Down 1.80
Sep 109.70 110.40 107.70 108.05 Down 1.85
Oct 111.30 Down 1.80
Dec 112.95 113.65 110.95 111.30 Down 1.80
Mar 116.55 117.10 114.45 114.85 Down 1.75
May 119.00 119.45 116.90 117.25 Down 1.75
Jul 121.35 121.75 119.30 119.60 Down 1.80
Sep 123.30 124.15 121.60 121.95 Down 1.75
Dec 126.00 127.30 125.20 125.25 Down 1.75
Mar 129.55 130.35 128.40 128.40 Down 1.75
May 131.55 132.40 130.40 130.40 Down 1.75
Jul 134.45 134.45 132.40 132.40 Down 1.75
Sep 136.50 136.50 134.40 134.40 Down 1.75
Dec 139.30 139.30 137.15 137.15 Down 1.70
Mar 139.65 Down 1.70
May 141.45 Down 1.70