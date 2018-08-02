New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|111.30
|Down 1.80
|Sep
|109.70
|110.40
|107.70
|108.05
|Down 1.85
|Oct
|111.30
|Down 1.80
|Dec
|112.95
|113.65
|110.95
|111.30
|Down 1.80
|Mar
|116.55
|117.10
|114.45
|114.85
|Down 1.75
|May
|119.00
|119.45
|116.90
|117.25
|Down 1.75
|Jul
|121.35
|121.75
|119.30
|119.60
|Down 1.80
|Sep
|123.30
|124.15
|121.60
|121.95
|Down 1.75
|Dec
|126.00
|127.30
|125.20
|125.25
|Down 1.75
|Mar
|129.55
|130.35
|128.40
|128.40
|Down 1.75
|May
|131.55
|132.40
|130.40
|130.40
|Down 1.75
|Jul
|134.45
|134.45
|132.40
|132.40
|Down 1.75
|Sep
|136.50
|136.50
|134.40
|134.40
|Down 1.75
|Dec
|139.30
|139.30
|137.15
|137.15
|Down 1.70
|Mar
|139.65
|Down 1.70
|May
|141.45
|Down 1.70