New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Aug
|281.50
|281.50
|272.00
|273.50 Down 8.40
|Sep
|282.55
|282.85
|272.60
|274.75 Down 8.40
|Oct
|283.25
|283.25
|274.45
|275.70 Down 8.35
|Nov
|279.40
|279.85
|275.05
|276.40 Down 8.35
|Dec
|284.65
|285.00
|275.00
|277.05 Down 8.25
|Jan
|283.80
|284.25
|278.15
|278.15 Down 8.10
|Feb
|279.55
|280.20
|277.80
|279.00 Down 8.15
|Mar
|286.45
|286.45
|277.55
|279.65 Down 8.05
|Apr
|282.40
|282.40
|280.50
|280.50 Down 8.00
|May
|288.40
|288.40
|279.00
|281.15 Down 7.90
|Jun
|282.00 Down 7.80
|Jul
|283.25
|283.60
|282.00
|282.55 Down 7.85
|Aug
|283.35 Down 7.85
|Sep
|286.35
|286.60
|283.85
|283.85 Down 7.75
|Oct
|284.60 Down 7.70
|Nov
|284.90 Down 7.65
|Dec
|285.20 Down 7.60
|Jan
|285.85 Down 7.45
|Feb
|285.95 Down 7.55
|Mar
|286.25 Down 7.40
|Apr
|286.75 Down 7.45
|May
|287.05 Down 7.45
|Jun
|287.50 Down 7.50
|Jul
|287.80 Down 7.45
|Sep
|287.90 Down 7.45
|Dec
|288.00 Down 7.45
|Mar
|288.05 Down 7.45
|May
|288.10 Down 7.45
|Jul
|288.15 Down 7.45
|Sep
|288.20 Down 7.45
|Dec
|288.25 Down 7.45
|Mar
|288.30 Down 7.45
|May
|288.35 Down 7.45
|Jul
|288.40 Down 7.45
|Sep
|288.45 Down 7.45
|Dec
|288.50 Down 7.45
|Mar
|288.55 Down 7.45
|May
|288.60 Down 7.45
|Jul
|288.65 Down 7.45