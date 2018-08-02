  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/08/02 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Aug 281.50 281.50 272.00 273.50 Down 8.40
Sep 282.55 282.85 272.60 274.75 Down 8.40
Oct 283.25 283.25 274.45 275.70 Down 8.35
Nov 279.40 279.85 275.05 276.40 Down 8.35
Dec 284.65 285.00 275.00 277.05 Down 8.25
Jan 283.80 284.25 278.15 278.15 Down 8.10
Feb 279.55 280.20 277.80 279.00 Down 8.15
Mar 286.45 286.45 277.55 279.65 Down 8.05
Apr 282.40 282.40 280.50 280.50 Down 8.00
May 288.40 288.40 279.00 281.15 Down 7.90
Jun 282.00 Down 7.80
Jul 283.25 283.60 282.00 282.55 Down 7.85
Aug 283.35 Down 7.85
Sep 286.35 286.60 283.85 283.85 Down 7.75
Oct 284.60 Down 7.70
Nov 284.90 Down 7.65
Dec 285.20 Down 7.60
Jan 285.85 Down 7.45
Feb 285.95 Down 7.55
Mar 286.25 Down 7.40
Apr 286.75 Down 7.45
May 287.05 Down 7.45
Jun 287.50 Down 7.50
Jul 287.80 Down 7.45
Sep 287.90 Down 7.45
Dec 288.00 Down 7.45
Mar 288.05 Down 7.45
May 288.10 Down 7.45
Jul 288.15 Down 7.45
Sep 288.20 Down 7.45
Dec 288.25 Down 7.45
Mar 288.30 Down 7.45
May 288.35 Down 7.45
Jul 288.40 Down 7.45
Sep 288.45 Down 7.45
Dec 288.50 Down 7.45
Mar 288.55 Down 7.45
May 288.60 Down 7.45
Jul 288.65 Down 7.45