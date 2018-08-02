  1. Home
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/08/02 03:18

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Aug 68.43 68.52 67.31 67.66 Down 1.10
Sep 67.34 67.47 66.19 66.50 Down 1.13
Oct 67.11 67.11 65.83 66.11 Down 1.16
Nov 66.83 66.83 65.54 65.78 Down 1.19
Dec 66.53 66.53 65.27 65.46 Down 1.25
Jan 66.13 66.13 64.94 65.04 Down 1.27
Feb 65.79 65.79 64.54 64.68 Down 1.27
Mar 65.11 65.11 64.35 64.35 Down 1.29
Apr 64.84 64.84 64.03 64.07 Down 1.29
May 64.82 64.97 63.67 63.81 Down 1.26
Jun 64.20 64.20 63.44 63.50 Down 1.25
Jul 63.55 63.56 63.19 63.19 Down 1.25
Aug 62.92 Down 1.23
Sep 62.67 Down 1.21
Oct 62.89 62.89 62.42 62.42 Down 1.19
Nov 63.24 63.28 62.07 62.18 Down 1.17
Dec 61.88 Down 1.15
Jan 61.60 Down 1.13
Feb 61.32 Down 1.12
Mar 61.07 Down 1.10
Apr 60.85 Down 1.07
May 61.63 61.63 60.59 60.63 Down 1.04
Jun 60.36 Down 1.02
Jul 60.13 Down .99
Aug 59.89 Down .99
Sep 59.69 Down .97
Oct 59.51 Down .96
Nov 60.11 60.20 59.24 59.33 Down .95
Dec 59.09 Down .93
Jan 58.84 Down .94
Feb 58.62 Down .92
Mar 58.42 Down .90
Apr 58.23 Down .90
May 58.64 58.64 58.07 58.07 Down .86
Jun 57.88 Down .86
Jul 57.68 Down .86
Aug 57.48 Down .88
Sep 57.31 Down .85
Oct 57.16 Down .83
Nov 57.78 57.78 57.04 57.04 Down .80
Dec 56.85 Down .79
Jan 56.67 Down .78
Feb 56.54 Down .76
Mar 56.41 Down .75
Apr 56.30 Down .74
May 56.19 Down .72
Jun 56.04 Down .71
Jul 55.90 Down .69
Aug 55.79 Down .68
Sep 55.69 Down .68
Oct 55.59 Down .67
Nov 56.01 56.01 55.53 55.53 Down .67
Dec 55.41 Down .67
Jan 55.28 Down .67
Feb 55.18 Down .68
Mar 55.10 Down .68
Apr 55.02 Down .68
May 54.94 Down .68
Jun 54.83 Down .68
Jul 54.73 Down .68
Aug 54.65 Down .69
Sep 54.61 Down .69
Oct 54.57 Down .69
Nov 54.54 Down .69
Dec 54.45 Down .69
Jan 54.37 Down .69
Feb 54.33 Down .69
Mar 54.22 Down .69
Apr 54.17 Down .69
May 54.13 Down .69
Jun 54.09 Down .68
Jul 54.03 Down .68
Aug 53.99 Down .68
Sep 53.91 Down .68
Oct 53.87 Down .68
Nov 53.92 Down .68
Dec 53.84 Down .68
Jan 53.83 Down .68
Feb 53.81 Down .68
Mar 53.76 Down .68
Apr 53.75 Down .68
May 53.70 Down .68
Jun 53.70 Down .68
Jul 53.68 Down .68
Aug 53.68 Down .68
Sep 53.67 Down .68
Oct 53.66 Down .68
Nov 53.74 Down .68
Dec 53.78 Down .68
Jan 53.79 Down .68
Feb 53.78 Down .68
Mar 53.77 Down .68
Apr 53.78 Down .68
May 53.74 Down .68
Jun 53.77 Down .68
Jul 53.81 Down .68
Aug 53.84 Down .68
Sep 53.86 Down .68
Oct 53.90 Down .68
Nov 53.93 Down .68
Dec 53.96 Down .68
Jan 53.99 Down .68