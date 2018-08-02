New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Aug
|68.43
|68.52
|67.31
|67.66 Down 1.10
|Sep
|67.34
|67.47
|66.19
|66.50 Down 1.13
|Oct
|67.11
|67.11
|65.83
|66.11 Down 1.16
|Nov
|66.83
|66.83
|65.54
|65.78 Down 1.19
|Dec
|66.53
|66.53
|65.27
|65.46 Down 1.25
|Jan
|66.13
|66.13
|64.94
|65.04 Down 1.27
|Feb
|65.79
|65.79
|64.54
|64.68 Down 1.27
|Mar
|65.11
|65.11
|64.35
|64.35 Down 1.29
|Apr
|64.84
|64.84
|64.03
|64.07 Down 1.29
|May
|64.82
|64.97
|63.67
|63.81 Down 1.26
|Jun
|64.20
|64.20
|63.44
|63.50 Down 1.25
|Jul
|63.55
|63.56
|63.19
|63.19 Down 1.25
|Aug
|62.92 Down 1.23
|Sep
|62.67 Down 1.21
|Oct
|62.89
|62.89
|62.42
|62.42 Down 1.19
|Nov
|63.24
|63.28
|62.07
|62.18 Down 1.17
|Dec
|61.88 Down 1.15
|Jan
|61.60 Down 1.13
|Feb
|61.32 Down 1.12
|Mar
|61.07 Down 1.10
|Apr
|60.85 Down 1.07
|May
|61.63
|61.63
|60.59
|60.63 Down 1.04
|Jun
|60.36 Down 1.02
|Jul
|60.13
|Down .99
|Aug
|59.89
|Down .99
|Sep
|59.69
|Down .97
|Oct
|59.51
|Down .96
|Nov
|60.11
|60.20
|59.24
|59.33
|Down .95
|Dec
|59.09
|Down .93
|Jan
|58.84
|Down .94
|Feb
|58.62
|Down .92
|Mar
|58.42
|Down .90
|Apr
|58.23
|Down .90
|May
|58.64
|58.64
|58.07
|58.07
|Down .86
|Jun
|57.88
|Down .86
|Jul
|57.68
|Down .86
|Aug
|57.48
|Down .88
|Sep
|57.31
|Down .85
|Oct
|57.16
|Down .83
|Nov
|57.78
|57.78
|57.04
|57.04
|Down .80
|Dec
|56.85
|Down .79
|Jan
|56.67
|Down .78
|Feb
|56.54
|Down .76
|Mar
|56.41
|Down .75
|Apr
|56.30
|Down .74
|May
|56.19
|Down .72
|Jun
|56.04
|Down .71
|Jul
|55.90
|Down .69
|Aug
|55.79
|Down .68
|Sep
|55.69
|Down .68
|Oct
|55.59
|Down .67
|Nov
|56.01
|56.01
|55.53
|55.53
|Down .67
|Dec
|55.41
|Down .67
|Jan
|55.28
|Down .67
|Feb
|55.18
|Down .68
|Mar
|55.10
|Down .68
|Apr
|55.02
|Down .68
|May
|54.94
|Down .68
|Jun
|54.83
|Down .68
|Jul
|54.73
|Down .68
|Aug
|54.65
|Down .69
|Sep
|54.61
|Down .69
|Oct
|54.57
|Down .69
|Nov
|54.54
|Down .69
|Dec
|54.45
|Down .69
|Jan
|54.37
|Down .69
|Feb
|54.33
|Down .69
|Mar
|54.22
|Down .69
|Apr
|54.17
|Down .69
|May
|54.13
|Down .69
|Jun
|54.09
|Down .68
|Jul
|54.03
|Down .68
|Aug
|53.99
|Down .68
|Sep
|53.91
|Down .68
|Oct
|53.87
|Down .68
|Nov
|53.92
|Down .68
|Dec
|53.84
|Down .68
|Jan
|53.83
|Down .68
|Feb
|53.81
|Down .68
|Mar
|53.76
|Down .68
|Apr
|53.75
|Down .68
|May
|53.70
|Down .68
|Jun
|53.70
|Down .68
|Jul
|53.68
|Down .68
|Aug
|53.68
|Down .68
|Sep
|53.67
|Down .68
|Oct
|53.66
|Down .68
|Nov
|53.74
|Down .68
|Dec
|53.78
|Down .68
|Jan
|53.79
|Down .68
|Feb
|53.78
|Down .68
|Mar
|53.77
|Down .68
|Apr
|53.78
|Down .68
|May
|53.74
|Down .68
|Jun
|53.77
|Down .68
|Jul
|53.81
|Down .68
|Aug
|53.84
|Down .68
|Sep
|53.86
|Down .68
|Oct
|53.90
|Down .68
|Nov
|53.93
|Down .68
|Dec
|53.96
|Down .68
|Jan
|53.99
|Down .68