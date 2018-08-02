BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The federal government has put on hold one of the largest-ever projects to remove juniper trees in an effort to help an imperiled species after an appeal by an environmental group seeking to halt the plan.

A U.S. Department of the Interior administrative panel on Wednesday granted the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's motion to set aside its decision in May to remove juniper trees from about 1,100 square miles (2,800 square kilometers) in Idaho's Owyhee County.

Federal officials say the project will protect habitat for imperiled sage grouse and benefit cattle ranchers.

Western Watersheds Project contends the BLM's project benefits mainly cattle and sheep grazing at the expense of sage grouse habitat that will be harmed by an influx of fire-prone invasive weeds.

The federal agency says it wants to revise its decision following the appeal.