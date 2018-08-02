CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--U.S. Olympic silver medalist and DeVry University alum, Chris Mazdzer, will deliver the keynote address at the university’s Chicagoland area commencement ceremonies on Sunday, Aug 5. More than 700 DeVry and Keller Graduate School of Management graduates will be conferred at the Rosemont Theater in Rosemont, Ill., at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mazdzer is expected to speak about the importance of goal setting, passion and purpose.

The three-time Olympian captured the silver medal in men’s singles luge at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, marking the first men’s singles medal in U.S. history. Mazdzer is also a 2015 graduate of DeVry University, earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance.

Mazdzer is continuing his training and intends to compete for Team USA in 2022, in what he hopes will be his fourth Olympic Winter Games (2010, 2014, 2018). At the same time, he is studying to become a certified financial planner and planning to take the CFA exam next spring. His goal is to combine financial planning with life coaching to help clients achieve their personal goals and give back to others.

“We are honored to have DeVry’s own U.S. Olympian Chris Mazdzer on the podium, once again,” said Amy King, group president at DeVry University, “but this time, as our distinguished keynote speaker. Chris’ tenacity and extraordinary achievement exemplify effort and perseverance; qualities which DeVry University holds in high esteem and strives to instill in our students and graduates.”

DeVry University is an official education provider of the United States Olympic Committee. Since the partnership began in 2011, more than 375 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes and training hopefuls have enrolled in a DeVry University certificate, associate, bachelor’s or master’s degree program, including 103 graduates.

