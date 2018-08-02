REDDING, Calif. (AP) — This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop the spread of flames.

Two bulldozer drivers have died this year fighting fires in Northern California.

Braden Varney was clearing a fire line near Yosemite National Park when his vehicle overturned and rolled down a ridge. Last week, Don Ray Smith was overtaken by fire near Redding.

Drivers of so-called dozers are less visible firefighters but still take on extreme danger to protect homes and lives. They face hazards from smoke and flames but also from unsteady dirt and steep terrain that can flip them over.

Dozer drivers say they're acutely aware of the dangers they face. They do it for the thrill, the challenge, the good money and the chance to make a difference.