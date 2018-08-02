  1. Home
  2. World

'Closest thing to war': Bulldozer drivers face fire dangers

By JONATHAN J. COOPER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/02 02:33
FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shov

FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shov

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2017 file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a member of a Santa Barbara County Fire Crew keeps an ey

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2017 file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a member of a Santa Barbara County Fire Crew keeps an ey

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017 file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters and a bulldozer from Santa Barbara County F

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017 file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters and a bulldozer from Santa Barbara County F

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop the spread of flames.

Two bulldozer drivers have died this year fighting fires in Northern California.

Braden Varney was clearing a fire line near Yosemite National Park when his vehicle overturned and rolled down a ridge. Last week, Don Ray Smith was overtaken by fire near Redding.

Drivers of so-called dozers are less visible firefighters but still take on extreme danger to protect homes and lives. They face hazards from smoke and flames but also from unsteady dirt and steep terrain that can flip them over.

Dozer drivers say they're acutely aware of the dangers they face. They do it for the thrill, the challenge, the good money and the chance to make a difference.