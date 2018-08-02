England vs India 1st Test Scoreboard

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Scoreboard Wednesday at stumps on the opening day of the first test between England and India at Edgbaston:

England 1st Innings

Alastair Cook b Ashwin 13

Keaton Jennings b Shami 42

Joe Root run out (Kohli) 80

Dawid Malan lbw b Shami 8

Jonny Bairstow b Yadav 70

Ben Stokes c and b Ashwin 21

Jos Buttler lbw b Ashwin 0

Sam Curran not out 24

Adil Rashid lbw b Sharma 13

Stuart Broad lbw b Ashwin 1

James Anderson not out 0

Extras: (9b, 4lb) 13

TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 285

Overs: 88

Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-98, 3-112, 4-216, 5-223, 6-224, 7-243, 8-278, 9-283.

Bowling: Umesh Yadav 17-2-56-1, Ishant Sharma 17-1-46-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 25-7-60-4, Mohammed Shami 19-2-64-2, Hardik Pandya 10-1-46-0.

Toss: England.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New ZeaIand.