Mr. DeArman’s practice focuses on the representation of agents, lenders and public and private corporate borrowers in a variety of finance transactions and restructuring matters, including in connection with secured and unsecured revolving and term facilities, asset-based lending, oil and gas reserve-based lending, first lien/second lien transactions, bridge and mezzanine financing, acquisitions financing, cross-border transactions and debtor-in-possession financing. His practice has an emphasis on asset-based lending and oil and gas related financings but he has experience representing clients with respect to transactions and workouts in a variety of industries secured by a variety of assets with commitments of up to $2.5 billion.

He joins Dorsey from Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr, P.C., where he was a shareholder in the Dallas office. Prior to joining Munsch Hardt in 2017, he was a partner in the corporate finance section of Norton Rose Fulbright.

Mr. DeArman received a B.A. cum laude from the University of Florida, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa, and a J.D. with honors from the University of Texas School of Law, where he was a member of the Review of Litigation and a recipient of the Clarence Leon Carter and John Winston Carter Endowed Presidential Scholarship in Law.

“Matt will be a great addition to our strong Firm-wide Finance & Restructuring team and to our rapidly growing Dallas office, which we opened in March 2017,” noted Ken Cutler, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “His experience and expertise not only complement our existing strengths across the platform in banking and finance, they also mesh perfectly with our Firm-wide focus industries, especially in energy and natural resources and in banking and financial institutions.”

“I am very pleased to be joining Dorsey and its great Firm-wide team of banking, finance and restructuring lawyers,” added Mr. DeArman. “I look forward to serving Dorsey’s exceptional client base and to introducing my Dorsey colleagues to the clients I have been serving for years.”

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in the banking, energy, food and agribusiness, health care, mining and natural resources, and public-private project development sectors, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

