SCIEX PRESENTS CLINICAL SOLUTIONS FOR ROUTINE DIAGNOSTICS AND INNOVATIVE RESEARCH AT AACC

New Topaz™ Prep Station and Vitamin D 200A Assay Kit streamline workflows to simplify sample prep, improving ROI

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, advanced the accessibility of mass spectrometry in the clinical setting with new product introductions at AACC 2018. These products add to the company’s existing industry leading solutions and services, to deliver the power of mass spectrometry to clinical laboratories performing routine diagnostic assays and innovative clinical research applications.

Today, SCIEX announced the launch of the new Topaz™ Prep Station*, an automated sample preparation workstation that is ideal for labs managing high daily sample volumes. The Topaz Prep Station supports the Topaz™ LC-MS/MS System, a Class I Medical Device designed to simplify adoption for new mass spectrometry users, while still offering the functionality needed for more advanced users.

Along with the Topaz Prep Station, SCIEX also announced the introduction of the new automated Vitamin D 200A Assay Kit*. This kit is a locked, pre-validated assay that allows labs to perform vitamin D analysis in-house, and employs automated sample preparation on the Topaz Prep Station to deliver highly accurate results to support medical decisions and quality patient care.

Together, the Topaz Prep Station and the Vitamin D 200A Assay Kit enables clinical diagnostic testing labs to:

Increase laboratory productivity – fully automated, “walk-away” sample preparation frees up laboratory staff to perform other tasks Further reduce sample preparation times and streamline workflows, with the pre-developed assay kit Provide more consistent and accurate results, and minimize human error due to connectivity with the Topaz LC-MS/MS System Easily handle large sample volumes — ideal for busy laboratories Ensure continuous sample tracking, via tube and plate barcode scanning

The Topaz System makes the move to mass spectrometry simple and efficient by providing clinical diagnostics laboratories a complete LC-MS/MS package, with an easy-to-use, intuitive user interface that allows users to build proficiency quickly.

“We are excited to offer our latest developments, designed to bring the reliability and accuracy of LC-MS/MS to clinical labs,” said Aaron Hudson, Vice President of Global Marketing and Clinical Diagnostics at SCIEX. “While supporting our rapidly growing portfolio of innovative solutions, SCIEX aspires to provide cutting edge technology while reducing the complexity for the user.”

Earlier this year, SCIEX launched the Citrine™ MS/MS system, the front-line alternative for clinical diagnostics. With its unique combination of sensitivity and speed, the Citrine system enables trace level analysis, comprehensive panels and the measurement of both large and small molecules.

At AACC, SCIEX will showcase the Topaz LC-MS/MS System, the Topaz Prep Station and the Citrine MS/MS medical devices at booth #3909. In addition to its medical devices portfolio, SCIEX will feature clinical research innovations and workflows that support efforts in biomarker discovery and validation, recognizing that new biomarkers today could be applied as routine diagnostic assays of the future. The partnership between SCIEX and Phenomenex, a global leader in separation science techniques, also leads to a wide range of workflow and data quality-enhancing solutions, which will be displayed at the booth.

Throughout the week, experts from SCIEX will provide a series of in-booth seminars and a round table discussion on how mass spectrometry technology can be seamlessly adopted in any clinical lab. For more information, please visit https://sciex.com/events/aacc-2018.

*Product not currently available for sale, pending registration and listing in the U.S. Product will only be available in the U.S.

About SCIEX

SCIEX helps to improve the world we live in by enabling scientists and laboratory analysts to find answers to the complex analytical challenges they face. The company's global leadership and world-class service and support in the capillary electrophoresis and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry industry have made it a trusted partner to thousands of the scientists and lab analysts worldwide who are focused on basic research, drug discovery and development, food and environmental testing, forensics and clinical research.

With over 40 years of proven innovation, SCIEX excels by listening to and understanding the ever-evolving needs of its customers to develop reliable, sensitive and intuitive solutions that continue to redefine what is achievable in routine and complex analysis. For more information, please visit sciex.com/diagnostics.

