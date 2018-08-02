CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--Coors Light announces the finalists for Coors Light Líder of the Year 2018. This group of 12 Latino community leaders demonstrate an outstanding commitment to empower their communities. The leaders were nominated by national and local nonprofit organizations and selected by Coors Light based on their achievements and lasting impact in the Latino community. Coors Light is proud to offer its support to these emerging leaders who with their dedication and tenacious spirit enthusiastically work to help others through transformative initiatives that create lasting change in their communities. One of these 12 diverse leaders, which include entrepreneurs, environmentalists, community organizers and artists will become the 2018 Coors Light Líder of the Year through an online public voting competition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005160/en/

Vote for a Latino leader at www.CoorsLightLideres.com until August 31, 2018! (Graphic: Business Wire)

You can vote for your favorite leader at CoorsLightLideres.com from August 1 through August 31. The winner’s nominating nonprofit will receive a $25,000 grant from Coors Light to create a community development program. Voting rules and restrictions apply. Must be 21 years or older. Void where prohibited.

“Since 2006, Coors Light Líderes has rewarded the awe-inspiring passion of Latino leaders who see every challenge as an opportunity to drive change and make a difference. This year’s leaders have a thirst for more and are inspiring the people around them to climb on,” said Alberto Senior, who leads MillerCoors’ national Latino community efforts. “Congratulations to the 12 Latino leaders who today embark on a great adventure towards reaching their goals and being recognized for their achievements. Coors Light looks forward to awarding the 2018 Líder of the Year with a $25,000 grant to help yet another community celebrate its climb.”

The 2018 Coors Light Líderes are:

Amilcar Guzmán, Washington, DC, nominated by Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) Cristina Rodríguez, Miami, FL, nominated by Mind&Melody, Inc. Daniel Anzueto, Miami, FL, nominated by Maven Leadership Collective Daniela Mariela Aguirre Perez, Atlanta, GA, nominated by Women’s Entrepreneurial Project, Inc. Daniela Perez, San Diego, CA, nominated by San Diego Roots Sustainable Food Project Daniela Young, Denver, CO, nominated by Latino Community Foundation of Colorado Diana Martinez, Dallas, TX, nominated by Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas Erika Hermosillo, Sacramento, CA, nominated by Teach for America, California Capital Valley Gigi Alfonso, Chicago, IL, nominated by Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE) Rudy Espinoza, Los Angeles, CA, nominated by Leadership for Urban Renewal Network (LURN) Suhaly Bautista-Carolina, New York, NY, nominated by Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) Yai Vargas, New York, NY, nominated by Latino Commission on AIDS

The Coors Light Lídere s program offers up-and-coming Latino professionals leadership tools, counsel and networking opportunities. Past Coors Light Líderes of the Year have used the $25,000 grant to advance Latinos in filmmaking, expand bilingual technology programs in underserved communities, create awareness programs about environmental issues, and provide educational and professional resources.

Join the conversation at CoorsLightLideres.com, Facebook, LinkedIn and on Twitter using @coorslightlider.

About Coors Brewing Company

Coors Brewing Company was founded in 1873 by Adolph Coors, who chose the Clear Creek Valley in Golden, Colo., for his new brewery because of the pure water in the nearby Rocky Mountain springs. The brewery’s original and most enduring beer is Coors Banquet (Coors.com, Facebook.com/CoorsBanquet), still brewed exclusively in Golden using only Rocky Mountain water and high-country barley. Coors Light (CoorsLight.com, Facebook.com/CoorsLight, @CoorsLightLider on Twitter) was introduced in 1978 and now is the second-best-selling beer in the United States. Triple-filtered smooth Keystone Light (KeystoneLight.com, Facebook.com/KeystoneLight) is one the country’s most popular economy beers. Coors Brewing Company operates in the United States and Puerto Rico as part of MillerCoors, a joint venture of SABMiller plc and Molson Coors Brewing Company. Learn more at MillerCoors.com, at Facebook.com/MillerCoors or on Twitter through @MillerCoors.

About CELEBRATE RESPONSIBLY ®

CELEBRATE RESPONSIBLY® is MillerCoors commitment to creating a positive and meaningful impact on the social, environmental and economic issues that affect our business, employees and other stakeholders. MillerCoors sustainability strategy and 2020 goals focus on the three areas where it has the greatest impact: Alcohol Responsibility, Environmental Sustainability and People and Communities. Visit www.millercoors.com/sustainability for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005160/en/

CONTACT: MillerCoors

Kenneth Harley, 312-496-2973

kenneth.harley@millercoors.com

or

Comunicad

Leslie Linares, 703-807-0500

ll@comunicad.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN RESTAURANT/BAR PHILANTHROPY RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE WINE & SPIRITS CONSUMER FOUNDATION FUND RAISING MEN

SOURCE: Coors Light

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 08/01/2018 12:30 PM/DISC: 08/01/2018 12:30 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005160/en