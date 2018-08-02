LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--The global keratometers market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing demand for keratometers. Astigmatism is the most common vision condition that causes blurred or distorted vision at all distances. It usually occurs when the cornea is irregularly shaped or sometimes because of the curvature of the lens inside the eye. The growing prevalence of refractive errors among the population globally increases the demand for keratometers, which are used to diagnose and monitor astigmatism.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the high growth potential in emerging economies as one of the key emerging trends in the global keratometers market:

Global keratometers market: High growth potential in emerging economies

The emerging economies are expected to play an important role in driving growth in the keratometers market. Vendors have tremendous opportunities, including access to capital, fast mover advantage, better economy rate, government initiatives, and improved healthcare infrastructure in these regions. The shift toward early diagnosis and rising awareness regarding the availability of invasive and noninvasive diagnostic techniques have provided vendors an opportunity to surge their presence in these fast-growing markets.

“Emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico, will exceed their average growth as their healthcare sectors have expanded. Governments in these countries are making significant investments to revamp the existing healthcare sector, reimbursement structure, and regulations. The government initiatives to build health infrastructure along with advances in technology will propel market growth in these countries,” says a senior market research analyst at Technavio.

Global keratometers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global keratometers market by product (automated keratometers and manual keratometers), by end-user (ophthalmology clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 44%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. In the Americas, North America accounts for a significant share of the market, which can be attributed to the increase in eye disorders, technological advances in healthcare facilities, availability of reimbursements, and the presence of key vendors.

