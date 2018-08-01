LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--The global smart bathroom market is expected to post a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing number of smart homes worldwide. Smart homes make use of the IoT technology to integrate home appliances and devices with the Internet to allow them to be controlled remotely by homeowners through smartphones. Smart home solutions help homeowners in managing appliances and devices such as lighting, alarm clocks, heating and cooling systems, doors, faucets, and bathtubs.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing focus on the voice-driven user interface as one of the key emerging trends in the global smart bathroom market:

Global smart bathroom market: Growing focus on voice-driven user interface

The proliferation of advanced technologies is moving smart bathroom systems from the development stage to their commercial deployment. The vendors are increasingly offering new solutions for smart bathrooms. The voice-driven user interface technology is increasingly being used in consumer appliances.

“Some vendors are trying to collaborate with major players offering voice-driven interfaces to develop a complete smart bathroom design. Major companies have been developing their voice-driven interfaces. Major bathroom and kitchen fittings and plumbing solution providers are adopting voice-driven user interfaces in their kitchen and bathroom products,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction.

Global smart bathroom market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global smart bathroom market by product (smart toilets, smart faucets, shower systems, and smart windows) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The smart toilets segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 35% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 74% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout period 2018-2022.

