PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--The Prince William County Department of Economic Development today released its 2018 Mid-Year Results, reporting over 300 new jobs and $33 million in intended capital investment from seven projects.

The projects reflect the continued growth and diversification of the County, with 4 expansions of existing businesses and 3 new businesses, all operating across a broad spectrum of industries including, engineering services, specialty trade contractors, commercial real estate, life sciences and a sports and recreation destination venue.

“Prince William County is the Greater Washington metropolitan region’s ‘workforce growth engine’ and the most cost-efficient strategic location, providing direct access to regional and international consumer markets,” said Jeff Kaczmarek, Executive Director, Prince William County Department of Economic Development. “Coming off a successful 2017, when we closed 19 projects expecting to create almost 1,000 new jobs, we are on track for another successful year – our project pipeline is strong as well as our talent pipeline.”

Below are some of the mid-year highlights, in brief:

307 new jobs created; $33 million in intended capital investment; 8,254 instances of support were delivered to the existing business community; 33 projects in the pipeline; 50 networking and tradeshow events attended; 129,632 At-place employment (as of Q42017); and More than 22,000 unique website visitors.

In addition, the County joined George Mason University (Mason) in celebrating the opening of the Potomac Science Center. Newly located along Belmont Bay near the mouth of Occoquan River, this 50,000 square foot research facility houses laboratories, lecture rooms, event space, outdoor trails and a library resource center. Prior to this, the United States Tennis Association Mid-Atlantic announced that it will locate its brand new headquarters and state-of-the-art tennis facility in Innovation Park, which is due to be completed by 2021. Innovation Park also welcomed a new events center with the planned restoration of the historic Birkett Barn now renamed Sweeney Barn. Nestled on 5 acres, the venue is slated to open in 2018 and house corporate events, weddings and live music concerts.

