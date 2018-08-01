DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--BridgeHealth and North American Specialty Hospital announced today a contract that opens the door to BridgeHealth members for high-quality surgical care delivered in a near-shore location, at prices far below the average cost for care in the U.S. A market leader in value-based surgical benefits and recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America’s fastest-growing privately held companies, BridgeHealth now adds the North American Specialty Hospital (NASH) in Cancun to its high-performance program of providers available to self-insured plan sponsors.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with NASH to make another high-quality provider available to our members,” said Kim Abram, BridgeHealth’s Vice President of Provider Strategy. “Working with NASH offers a unique approach to surgical care, giving members access to highly qualified local providers with cost savings through BridgeHealth’s bundled rates.”

NASH constitutes the first-ever center of excellence in the delivery of healthcare located outside of the U.S., equipped in Cancun with U.S. surgical equipment, medical supplies, clinical protocols, and performance metrics. The facility has U.S. and Canadian hospital accreditation and the engagement of American surgeons, who practice locally in U.S. cities, throughout the patient’s continuum of care, from preoperative evaluation to 12 weeks of postoperative care when the patient returns home. In addition, for patient comfort and convenience, a 108-room Sheraton Four Points hotel is directly attached to NASH’s facility in Cancun.

“ We’re delighted to make NASH available to BridgeHealth plan sponsors and members,” said Jim Polsfut, NASH CEO, chairman, and co-founder. “BridgeHealth is a world-class organization, truly focused on clinical quality and safety, and one for which our institutional missions are fully aligned.”

About BridgeHealth

BridgeHealth ( www.bridgehealth.com ) is a provider of value-based healthcare services. Its bundled rates allow self-insured group health plans to improve the quality and outcomes of surgery while reducing costs from 30% to 50% on average per procedure.

About North American Specialty Hospital (NASH)

NASH is a U.S. majority-owned and managed entity, providing pre-operative and post-operative services throughout the U.S. and clinical care in Cancun. NASH services currently include joint replacement and specialty pharmacy ( http://northamericanspecialtyhospital.com ).

