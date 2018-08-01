LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--The global germanium market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005658/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global germanium market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growth in the solar installation market. The use of germanium substrates in solar energy production has increased over the last few years, due to properties such as low cost and increased efficiency. Germanium substrate material is used for manufacturing gallium arsenide solar cells. These cells are used for producing concentrated solar power. CSP technology produces efficient, sustainable, and diverse energy. Germanium and germanium materials offer benefits such as improved efficiency of plants, thermal energy storage, and power cycles operating at high temperature.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of artificial intelligence as one of the key emerging trends in the global germanium market:

Global germanium market: Advent of artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence refers to stimulation and working of machine/robots similar to humans. Hardware used by the artificial intelligence sector requires semiconductors and other microelectronic components. These are fabricated using materials such as germanium alloys, silicon, electronic gases, and photoresist ancillaries. The demand for materials required for producing artificial intelligence hardware will increase during the forecast period.

“Microprocessors are extensively used in electronic devices and are the most expensive semiconductor components. Only a few selected manufacturers produce and sell microprocessors in the market. The graphics processing unit, central processing unit, programmable field gate, and application-specific IC manufacturing companies are investing heavily in the artificial intelligence sector and focus on introducing new products. Artificial intelligence chipsets will help provide intelligence in conjunction with microprocessors,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on metals and minerals.

Global germanium market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global germanium market by application (fiber optics, infrared optics, polymerization catalysts, and electronic and solar) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The fiber optics segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 33% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 49% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase during 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005658/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: EUROPE ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA AFRICA MIDDLE EAST

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 08/01/2018 11:09 AM/DISC: 08/01/2018 11:08 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005658/en