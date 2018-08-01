LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--The global food packaging robotics market is expected to post a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the ability of robots to be integrated with advanced technologies. The manufacturers in the food industry have been switching from traditional operations to advanced packaging operations to ensure seamless productivity, improved quality, and faster supply chains. The development of IIoT, artificial intelligence, and big data has permitted them to ensure seamless communication channels among various robotic machines.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of collaborative robots as one of the key emerging trends in the global food packaging robotics market:

Global food packaging robotics market: Emergence of collaborative robots

The rising trend of adopting collaborative robots or cobots will have a major impact on the adoption of food packaging robots. These cobots are meant to work in collaboration with human workers. They incorporate advanced smart sensors such as torque sensors and built-in safety sensors to improve coordination and sense the environment.

“Cobots relieve the workers from undertaking strenuous tasks such as packaging and distributing food cartons and bulky packages. Thus, they have gained huge traction among food manufacturers. The SMEs are also expected to deploy these robots during the forecast period because of their low cost and high flexibility,” says a senior market research analyst at Technavio.

Global food packaging robotics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global food packaging robotics market by application (primary packaging and secondary packaging) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 47% of the market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the increasing preference of consumers for packaged food.

