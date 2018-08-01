LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018-- analysts forecast the global cultivation solutions market in smart agriculture to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005657/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cultivation solutions market in smart agriculture from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing popularity of climate-smart agriculture is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . The changes in rainfall patterns, the emergence of crop diseases and pests, and soil erosion are resulting in a decline in yield and income for farmers globally. Therefore, CSA has emerged as an effective solution for mitigating all these issues. It is an approach that helps the farmers to develop agricultural strategies to support and ensure food security in a world where climate change is a growing threat.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global cultivation solutions market in smart agriculture is the global rise in the adoption of smart agriculture:

Global cultivation solutions market in smart agriculture: Global rise in the adoption of smart agriculture

Smart agriculture is a concept of carrying out agriculture using various advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, robotics, and connected devices. Smart agriculture offers high precision crop control, data collection, and automated farming. Smart agriculture includes the use of technology to monitor, map, and respond to variability in crop yields.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “With more farmers focusing on increasing productivity, smart agriculture offers a feasible solution for improved automation and precise control of farm monitoring and operations. Using smart agriculture, farmers can monitor crop health, increase productivity, reduce the impact of climate change, detect weeds, and use water, land, and fertilizers efficiently.”

Global cultivation solutions market in smart agriculture: Segmentation analysis

The global cultivation solutions market in smart agriculture research report provides market segmentation by solution (agriculture cloud, compound environmental and control equipment (CECE), and production support), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 41% share. The adoption of technologically advanced solutions in smart agriculture is high in American countries such as the US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico. Farmers in these countries prefer software and advanced technology to obtain solutions for various environmental conditions.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005657/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT NATURAL RESOURCES AGRICULTURE

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 08/01/2018 11:09 AM/DISC: 08/01/2018 11:09 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005657/en