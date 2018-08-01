LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018-- analysts forecast the global commercial drones market to grow at a CAGR of over 36% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The demand for drone delivery services is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . Several vendors have started experimenting with drone delivery services due to the easing of various rules and regulations associated with commercial drones. These vendors utilize drones to deliver packages to the customers.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global commercial drones market is the increasing investments in commercial drones:

Global commercial drones market: Increasing investments in commercial drones

There is an increase in the investments in commercial drones due to the increased applicability of commercial drones in various fields and verticals. The major factor contributing to the increase in investments in commercial drone sector include the increasing demand for commercial drones from North America.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools, “In 2017, the number of commercial drones in North America grew by 58% when compared with 2016. As a result, more venture capitalists and other angel investors are continually investing in various commercial drone providers.”

Another major factor driving the growth of the market is the access to better data insights using commercial drones. The rising demand for improved data along with effective data insights that commercial drones provide is driving the growth of the market. Due to the steady rise in the adoption of commercial drones and the global expansion of vendors, more enterprises are using drones.

