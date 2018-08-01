CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--To raise awareness about the importance of on-time vaccinations in recognition of the National Immunization Awareness Month in August, Jason Gallagher, PharmD., a clinical professor at Temple University School of Pharmacy and the editor in chief of Contagion®, shared strategies and tips with medical professionals to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated.

National Immunization Awareness Month celebrates the importance of vaccination for people of all ages. With misconceptions about vaccinations, caused by the rise in the anti-vaccination movement, it’s imperative for clinicians, pharmacists and other medical professionals to stay abreast of ways to educate patients on the benefits of vaccinations. Primary care providers should discuss the best vaccinations for individuals based on age, health, job, lifestyle and other factors.

Contagion® has urged the medical community to inform about the role of immunizations in enhancing population health. “While no one can force anyone to take a vaccine, the best we can do is educate and hope that maybe these repetitive, reassuring messages about their safety and efficacy is something that triggers awareness in parents to vaccinate,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher also said illnesses such as measles, mumps and rubella are returning because herd immunity is decreasing. He emphasized the vital role clinicians and pharmacists play in communicating the important message of vaccinations, so parents can make well-informed decisions.

For more tips on enhancing patient outcomes and continuous coverage on infectious diseases, visit www.contagionlive.com.

