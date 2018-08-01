NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of killing a New York City woman he met on a dating app says voices in his head made him do it.

Danueal Drayton spoke to a reporter with New York's Daily News who visited him at a Los Angeles jail.

In an interview published Tuesday, Drayton says he remembers strangling Queens nurse Samantha Stewart two weeks ago.

Drayton was arrested in Los Angeles after police say he sexually assaulted a different woman and tried to strangle her. He says he also remembers choking her.

Two law enforcement officials previously told The Associated Press that Drayton claimed he had killed at least five women in Connecticut and New York. They were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Associated Press writers Colleen Long and Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.