NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--The Fall 2018 Marciano advertising campaign is a vibrant collection of images that capture the sophisticated essence of the Marciano brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005087/en/

Marciano Fall 2018 Advertising Campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

Photographed through the lens of Rayan Ayash, the campaign showcases an array of colorful images featuring elegant Marciano women, Rachael Mortenson, Erin Cummins, Mina Milutinovic, and a refined Marciano man, Julien Marlon, exuding strength and confidence. Pops of gold, powder blue, burnt orange and burgundy are worked into the color palette of the modern fall styles.

The campaign images showcase some of the fall season’s most anticipated looks. For women, a multi-colored faux fur jacket is the perfect statement piece to add interest to any look. Evening gowns, jumpsuits and cocktail dresses in a wide selection of hues are a key focus and offered in a variety of stand-out patterns and colors. For men, black blazers and dress pants dominate the collection and are paired with clean and refined turtlenecks to polish off the look.

Look for these Marciano images in upcoming issues of top international fashion and lifestyle magazines, in Marciano retail stores and on collateral materials.

About Marciano Los Angeles

Marciano Los Angeles, the first brand extension from GUESS?, Inc., follows suit in true GUESS style with apparel and accessories that are on the edge of the fashion forefront. This contemporary runway-inspired collection, designed for the fashion forward woman, is daringly sexy, yet has highly sophisticated style that represents pure glamour in everyday fashion. Marciano Los Angeles designs, markets and distributes full collections of women’s apparel as well as accessories. Marciano Los Angeles boutiques are located in North America, as well as international metropolitan centers throughout the globe. You can also find the Marciano Los Angeles collection in select flagship GUESS store locations, specialty stores, and online at Marciano.com.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of May 5, 2018, the Company directly operated 1,020 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s licensees and distributors operated 624 additional retail stores worldwide. As of May 5, 2018, the Company and its licensees and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005087/en/

CONTACT: GUESS?, Inc.

Kaitlyn Quail

212.852.0568

kquail@guess.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN DEPARTMENT STORES RETAIL COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING FASHION SPECIALTY CONSUMER MEN

SOURCE: GUESS?, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 08/01/2018 11:00 AM/DISC: 08/01/2018 11:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005087/en