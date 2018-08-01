PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--ITC Manufacturing, the premier manufacturer of wire mesh products for material handling and fencing, today announced Mark Briden as its new CEO and CFO. Briden will assume day-to-day leadership of the company and will oversee strategic growth and all financial aspects of ITC.

“ITC is proud to announce Mark Briden as CEO and CFO,” said Arianne Berberian, COO at ITC Manufacturing. “Briden is a proven and experienced leader in manufacturing and we believe his track record will help strengthen and elevate ITC as we look to a future of innovation and leadership within the material handling and fencing industries.”

“I am honored and humbled to be ITC’s new CEO and CFO,” Briden said. “I look forward to working with the ITC team to expand into new markets and deliver customized solutions tailored to our customer’s needs.”

Briden began his career as a young entrepreneur, having formerly co-owned an e-commerce company growing it to annual revenues of $20M. His extensive business acumen further escalated as a financial and operational consultant focusing on financial restructuring and performance improvements, merger and acquisitions and held interim management positions of middle-market manufacturing and construction companies.

Briden has more than 15 years of finance and executive leadership experience, including serving as Interim CFO for ITC for the past year. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Illinois and holds a Bachelors’ Degrees of Science in Accountancy and Business Information Systems from Illinois State University.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL TECHNICAL COATINGS (“ITC”)

With plants in Phoenix, Arizona and Columbus, Ohio, ITC Manufacturing is one of the largest wire and steel fabricators in the United States. ITC manufactures a wide range of wire products for the material handling industry including heavy and light duty wire mesh decking, dividers and flue spacers, safety mesh, industrial and specialty drawn wire, custom wire and steel products, mine mesh, re-enforcing mesh, security fencing and roll formed products. In addition, ITC offers value-added services such as product design and engineering to meet the needs of distributors, mass merchants, retailers, archive storage providers, OEM’s and third-party logistics providers.

