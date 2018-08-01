LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their . This procurement report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market environment and category pricing strategies from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. It also provides information on the top suppliers of roofing materials. According to the procurement report, the roofing materials supply market is expected to witness an accelerated spend growth momentum owing to the increased value and volume growth of roofing materials.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category offer a detailed cost-benefit analysis, which will aid buyers to identify cost-saving opportunities since they get the opportunity to compare different pricing models. A clear picture of the category ecosystem will enable the buyers to determine their buyer power score and the operational capability matrix of suppliers. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

“ In the roofing materials market, the buyers are advised to choose the suppliers based on their customization capabilities, which include providing materials tailored to the buyer’s requirements,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the roofing materials market.

Increased value and volume growth of roofing materials Rising investments in infrastructural developments

Report scope snapshot: Roofing materials market

US market insights

US market insights

Category spend in the US Price outlook Supplier cost structure in the US

Suppliers selection

Suppliers selection

Supplier selection criteria Service level agreement Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

Category ecosystem

Category ecosystem

Buyer power Supplier power Threat of new entrants

