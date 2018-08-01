MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood), a leading national multi-disciplined surveying and engineering firm, announced today that it completed the acquisition of Las Vegas, NV-based civil engineering firm, Slater Hanifan Group, Inc. (SHG) on July 1, 2018.

SHG was founded in 2003 by Ken Hanifan, PE, LEED AP and Jerry Slater, PE and is widely respected as a leader in delivering professional engineering services to both the private and public sector throughout Nevada and Arizona. Hanifan, Slater and the rest of the SHG leadership will continue operations and lead the team from Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Bryan P. Powell, PE, senior vice president of Westwood’s land division, looks forward to integrating the SHG team and expertise. “The culture and values held by SHG align very well with Westwood’s. Together, we will be able to offer so much more to our communities, employees, and clients and we are excited to move forward as a team.”

One of the benefits of the acquisition to clients and staff, Hanifan says, “Combining the two companies adds another level of expertise that we can offer and will open the door to fresh ideas. We view this acquisition as a logical next step, enabling all of our clients to leverage new service offerings on their projects, while providing more national opportunities for all of our people to grow personally and professionally in their careers.”

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood) Westwood is a multi-disciplined national surveying and engineering services provider for commercial and residential development, public infrastructure, wind energy, solar energy, energy storage, and electric transmission projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and has grown to serve clients across the nation from multiple U.S. offices. Westwood’s Corporate Fact Sheet.

In 2018, Westwood received Zweig Group’s Best Firms to Work For and Marketing Excellence awards, ranked on industry top 25 lists, and received recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

