LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest patient journey analysis for a generic drugs manufacturer. A generic drugs manufacturer wanted to find and develop an impartial view of their patient segments to build stronger relationships by better understanding them on an emotional level. They also wanted to tailor engagement strategies to their experiential disease journey.

According to the generic drugs experts at Quantzig, “One of the biggest catalyst of the generic drugs industry is the lower price of drugs when compared to the other branded drugs.”

The global generic drugs manufacturing encompasses companies that are primarily engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of generic drugs. Generic drugs are chemically indistinguishable from their patented counterparts and are usually sold at large discounts. Consequently, third-party payers and governments across the globe have been able to save billions of dollars in healthcare expenditures and resulted in lower copayments for patients. Also, factors like the patent expiration of successful innovator drugs, an aging population, and a quickly rising rate of chronic diseases are driving the growth of generic drugs.

This patient journey analysis solution helped the client to measure and understand the emotional journey and uncover key intervention points along the digital patient journey. Furthermore, the client was also able to gain a comprehensive overview of market segments.

This patient journey analysis provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify digital data assets and markers that could serve as measurements for the patient’s emotional journey Develop personalized behavioral taxonomies that are measurable within the digital footprints of the targeted patient segments To know more about the benefits of patient journey analysis,

This patient journey analysis offered predictive insights on:

Identifying appropriate intervention points in the form of digital channels and appropriate timing for specific types of content Deploying more informed communication strategies for building stronger relationships To gain relevant insights and understand the scope of our research,

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

