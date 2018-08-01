SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--Riverbed®, The Digital Performance Company™, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Paul Mountford, Riverbed’s Chief Executive Officer, to its 2018 list of Top 100 Executives. This annual list recognizes leaders from the technology industry who have played an integral role in shaping today’s IT channel, whether by driving huge cultural shifts, creating rich new opportunities, or forging innovative routes to success.

Mountford was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Riverbed in April 2018. He joined Riverbed in 2014 as SVP and Chief Sales Officer, leading the transformation of the global sales organization and partner program as Riverbed evolved into a multi-product platform company that delivers a modern IT architecture for today's digital enterprise. Mountford has played a key role in the execution of Riverbed’s multi-year digital performance strategy, which has included several strategic acquisitions, organic development of digital performance and cloud-based features and functionality, and integration across multiple solutions.

“Visionary and strategic leadership can make the difference between just surviving and actually excelling in this period of disruptive change for the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. “In order for technology suppliers and solution providers to thrive and stay ahead of the competition, they need leaders who are able to envision both the future of the channel and the role their organization needs to play in order to create that reality. CRN’s 2018 Top 100 Executives embody these qualities. They are change agents who deliver unwavering guidance to their companies, always asking where are we headed and not being afraid to take the necessary steps to get there.”

“I am greatly honored to be considered an innovator in this distinguished list alongside my peers,” said Paul Mountford, Chief Executive Officer at Riverbed. “The current shift to digital is revolutionary and we’re just at the beginning. Riverbed and our partners have a significant opportunity to help our customers turn digital strategies into digital performance, enabling them to rethink what’s possible. We’ve focused our innovation the last several years on developing the tools for organizations to fully manage and measure the digital experience, and the next-gen infrastructure to put those insights to work, delivering the agility and performance today’s modern enterprise requires.”

Prior to Riverbed, Mountford was CEO of Sentillian, a New York-based web intelligence startup focused on monitoring publicly shared content. Mountford also spent 16 years at Cisco in senior leadership roles, including running Cisco’s $34 billion Enterprise line of business, initiating and leading the company’s Emerging Markets division, and rebuilding and running Cisco’s market leading channel partner program from 2001 to 2006.

The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2018 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/top100.

