WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--The first Krispy Kreme shop in Myanmar is planned to open its doors September 2018. Krispy Kreme, through its Myanmar franchisee, is one of only a small number of western restaurant brands that will have shops in Myanmar.

With a growing economy and a population eager to welcome global brands, the time is right for Krispy Kreme to bring sweet treats to Myanmar. The brand plans to open approximately 10 shops in Myanmar in the new future.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 32 countries.

