WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

GLF--WOMEN'S BRITISH OPEN

Ariya Jutanugarn is coming round reluctantly to the quirky nature of links golf and that makes the world's No. 1 player an even more dangerous prospect heading into the Women's British Open on Thursday. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 620 words, photo.

GLF--MOLINARI-ROAD TO SUCCESS

MILAN — British Open champion Francesco Molinari talks to The Associated Press 10 days after becoming the first Italian to win a major. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

TEN--SAN JOSE

SAN JOSE, California — In the most lopsided defeat of her career — 6-1, 6-0 — Serena Williams' disappointing night ended in less than an hour as the 23-time Grand Slam champion lost her opening match of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on Tuesday night to Britain's Johanna Konta. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 650 words, photos.

TEN--WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON — Three-time major champion Andy Murray's fifth match of his comeback from hip surgery comes against Kyle Edmund in an all-British contest at the Citi Open on Wednesday. By Howard Fendrich. Match scheduled to start after 2030 GMT. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-INDIA

BIRMINGHAM, England — England made a positive start to the five-match cricket test series against top-ranked India, reaching lunch on 83-1 Wednesday in the first test with the loss of only Alastair Cook at Edgbaston. SENT: 180 words, photos. Will be updated at tea.

ATH--AFRICAN CHAMPIONSHIPS-TRAVEL CHAOS

LAGOS, Nigeria — The start of the African track and field championships in Nigeria was delayed Wednesday after hundreds of athletes were stranded at an airport, some for three days when they were left to sleep on the floor as they waited for a connecting flight to the host city. By Gerald Imray and Sam Olukoya. SENT: 810 words.

SOC--ENGLAND-TRANSFERS

LIVERPOOL, England — France left back Lucas Digne has joined Everton from Barcelona as the second signing of recently hired manager Marco Silva. SENT: 180 words, photo. Updated on merits.

SOC--MLS ALL-STAR GAME

ATLANTA — A crowd of some 70,000 is expected in soccer-mad Atlanta for the MLS All-Star Game, which matches the best players from the American-based league against Italian powerhouse Juventus. But some of the biggest names are missing, including Cristiano Ronaldo. By Paul Newberry. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts at 2330 GMT.

SOC--AUSTRALIA-FIFA

SYDNEY — Football Federation Australia appears on course for a confrontation with FIFA after rejecting "some crucial aspects" of a review backed by the world body into the structure of football's governing congress in the country. SENT: 370 words.

OLY--AUSTRALIA-INTEGRITY REPORT

SYDNEY — Athletes who pass information to bookmakers may be jailed and match-fixing will become a federal crime if the recommendations of a report into sports integrity in Australia are accepted. SENT: 400 words.

BAD--WORLDS

NANJING, China — Defending world champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark beat Huang Yuxiang 21-17, 21-8 Wednesday to advance to the round of 16 at the badminton world championships. SENT: 380 words, photos.

CRI--SRI LANKA-SOUTH AFRICA

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka — Angelo Mathews scored an unbeaten 79 and Niroshan Dickwella made 69 to guide Sri Lanka to a restrained 244-8 in the second cricket one-day international against South Africa on Wednesday. SENT: 160 words, photos.

CRI--WEST INDIES-BANGLADESH

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts — Andre Russell made an unbeaten 35 from 21 balls to guide the world champion West Indies to a seven-wicket win Tuesday in the rain-affected first Twenty20 international against Bangladesh. SENT: 270 words.

RGU--NEW ZEALAND-HANSEN

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has warned against over-confidence that defending champions the Crusaders will beat South Africa's Lions in Saturday's Super Rugby final. SENT: 440 words, photo.

RGU--AUSTRALIA-NRC

BRISBANE, Australia — Wallabies duo Quade Cooper and Karmichael Hunt will play in Australia's National Rugby Championship from next month after being overlooked for Super Rugby selection this season by the Queensland Reds. SENT: 180 words.

GLF--GOLF NOTES

AKRON, Ohio — Golf Notes: Matsuyama a year without winning; Kokrak's good finish in Canada could pay off in PGA Championship spot. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES

WASHINGTON — In the highest-scoring game in franchise history, Daniel Murphy hit two early home runs and the Washington Nationals kept pouring it on against emergency reliever Jose Reyes and the New York Mets in a 25-4 rout Tuesday night. SENT: 2,200 words, photo.

BBO--TRADE RDP

Brian Dozier, Chris Archer and Jonathan Schoop were among the many players traded before the deadline for making deals without waivers. By Ben Walker. SENT: 700 words, photos.

FBC--REDSHIRT RULE

For years college football coaches have labored, even agonized, over whether to play a freshman who might be able contribute immediately or hold him out of games to preserve a year of eligibility and hopefully cash in greater rewards down the road. Those decision are about to get a whole lot easier. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

