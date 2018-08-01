DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Angelo Mathews scored an unbeaten 79 and Niroshan Dickwella made 69 to guide Sri Lanka to a restrained 244-8 in the second cricket one-day international against South Africa on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka batted first after winning the toss and lost two wickets in successive deliveries from fast bowler Lungi Ngidi with the total on 13.

The hosts lost a third wicket on 56 before Mathews and Dickwella combined for a 67-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Captain Mathews hit six fours in his 111-ball innings, while opener Dickwella had 10 boundaries in his 78-ball knock.

Fast bowlers Andile Phehlukwayo and Ngidi took three wickets each for the tourists.

Sri Lanka handed first one-day caps to fast bowler Kasun Rajitha and left-arm spinner Prabhath Jayasuriya, while South Africa named an unchanged team from the first match.

South Africa leads the five-match series 1-0.