NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--G&S Business Communications (G&S) today announced that it has acquired CooperKatz & Company (CooperKatz), a highly-regarded and results-driven integrated public relations firm in New York. The acquisition is a critical growth accelerator for G&S, doubling the size of the New York office and bringing added resources and market expertise to bolster the agency’s business globally. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

“This exciting move reflects both our agency growth strategy and our deep and long-standing respect for the leadership of Ralph Katz and Anne Green and the outstanding work of the entire CooperKatz team,” said Luke Lambert, G&S president and CEO. “We feel this is the perfect addition at the right time to help power a culture of growth for our clients, employees and business.”

Katz, previously founder and principal at CooperKatz, becomes executive vice president of G&S, expanding the agency’s integrated business model including a focus on paid program strategies. Green, previously CooperKatz president and CEO, becomes a G&S principal and managing director of the 65-person New York office. She succeeds Audra Hession, G&S principal and managing director, who now leads an expanded corporate and reputation management practice for the company.

“The similar culture and shared values of the two organizations are remarkable, and joining the G&S team will bring resources and a broader range of career opportunities to our employees,” said Katz. “I have known Luke for many years, and I am looking forward to partnering with him and all of our new colleagues at G&S. I can’t imagine a better strategic fit for this next chapter in our agency’s evolution.” Katz co-founded CooperKatz in 1996 with his long-time colleague Andy Cooper, who passed away in 2013.

Green noted that the breadth of G&S services will be valuable to CooperKatz clients. “Creative and strategic collaboration between clients and our team has been a hallmark of our work,” said Green. “G&S has a very similar approach, with a culture that is both results- and people-driven. This synergy, combined with the added resources G&S offers across research, creative, digital and corporate strategy, will translate into a true win-win for our existing clients.”

Both G&S and CooperKatz reported double-digit revenue growth in 2017, posting revenue of $27.3 million and $5.5 million, respectively. Last year, The New York Observer PR Power 50 recognized CooperKatz as a top public relations firm, and Crain’s New York Business named the agency as one of the Best Places to Work in New York City for the fourth consecutive year. In 2018, the Holmes Report honored G&S as the Corporate/B2B Agency of the Year.

Founded in 1971, G&S integrates business and communications strategies for clients to build enduring relationships for their organizations and brands along the entire value chain. G&S communicators are immersed in key industries: advanced manufacturing, agribusiness, clean technology and energy, emerging technology ventures, financial and professional services, food and nutrition, healthcare, and home and building solutions markets. To drive business results for clients, G&S applies its deep expertise in B2B intelligence, brand strategy, content strategy, corporate reputation, creative, digital and social, employee engagement, experiential marketing, insights and analytics, media buying, media relations, and sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

About G&S Business Communications

G&S Business Communications is an independent business communications firm with headquarters in New York and offices in Chicago, Raleigh, N.C., and Basel, Switzerland. The firm’s global network extends across more than 50 countries through its PROI Worldwide partnership. G&S integrates business and communications strategies, using a full range of communications services, to build sustainable relationships for clients along the entire value chain. We inspire action that means business. Learn more at www.gscommunications.com.

