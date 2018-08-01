IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--SEGA of America (SOA) and Atlus U.S.A., Inc. today announced the appointment of Ian Curran as SOA’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and President, effective August 1, 2018. In his role, Ian will be responsible for utilizing all resources available to maximize the profitability of the publishing and Sonic business units within the Americas and EMEA, serving also on the board of Atlus U.S.A., Inc. He will report directly to the CEO of SEGA West, Tatsuyuki Miyazaki, and will work with employees in SEGA’s offices located in Irvine, Burbank, and London.

“My thanks and gratitude to Mr. Miyazaki and the entire company leadership for this opportunity to lead our operations and executions in the Americas and EMEA. I appreciate all of the incredible efforts Mr. Hiraoka has made to lay the groundwork for our operations in the Americas,” said Ian Curran, COO and President, SEGA of America, who will lead Atlus U.S.A. later this year. “Coming off the success of Persona 5,Sonic Forces, Sonic Mania Plus, and the Yakuza series, and with so much more on the horizon, including Valkyria Chronicles 4, it is an incredible time to join the team. As part of the SEGA family, we are inheritors of an expansive body of work and opportunity which I plan to help reach its full potential.”

“To those who work in our offices, it is no secret that we have seen a surge of new staff as we explore new opportunities and titles for our audiences. Since relocating our offices from San Francisco to Irvine and Burbank, we have established an even stronger business with still more ample room for growth. As we grow, it becomes necessary for our business to expand its own leadership, incorporating new skills and ideas,” said Miyazaki, CEO, SEGA West. “It is with great excitement we welcome Ian to the SEGA family in this new COO role and as President of SEGA of America, roles necessary for our burgeoning success in the Americas. In support of Ian’s vision, senior management and I will work with him to ensure he has the support he needs to continue growing our business.”

“We’ve been looking for someone to fill this role for some time, so we couldn’t be more pleased to have Ian join our operations as COO and President of SEGA of America. His many years of experience in video game publishing, leading, developing, and transforming organizations, is a perfect fit for our long-term aspirations and will be invaluable as we look to expand our business,” said Naoto Hiraoka, CEO and President, Atlus U.S.A. Inc. and Senior Vice President, SEGA of America. “I look forward to working alongside Ian in our common goal to take our work in the Americas and EMEA to new heights as I prepare to focus on my new role.”

Ian brings with him decades of experience in video game publishing with a proven track record in surpassing revenue expectations and reducing cost overhead. Past companies of note include THQ Inc. and Acclaim Entertainment. Most recently, Ian worked at Gioteck, an innovative gaming accessories designer and supplier, where he led, coached, and mentored management and staff, accomplishing greater efficiency and productivity.

