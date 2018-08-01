NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--Global content marketplace Pond5 has teamed up with TurboSquid, the world’s largest 3D marketplace, to offer more than 100,000 3D models to Pond5 customers — over 60,000 3D models are already available, with more being added every day. Addressing a major demand from Pond5 customers, this new partnership significantly enhances the Pond5 media offering, providing more of every type of media asset necessary for visual storytelling, from video footage and motion graphics to music, sound effects, and more.

“ Pond5 is committed to meeting the needs of all filmmakers by continuously evolving with the industry. The use of 3D models in filmmaking is growing, and with our TurboSquid partnership, filmmakers can now create an entire story using only assets from Pond5,” said Pond5 CEO Jason Teichman. “ We’re thrilled to be expanding our collection with the highest quality 3D models from TurboSquid, offering customers even more variety and endless possibilities for their projects. We pride ourselves on being the most artist-friendly media marketplace and look forward to welcoming many more world-class artists to our ever-expanding pool of talent.”

As a result of this partnership, Pond5 will soon offer more than 100,000 royalty-free 3D models for use in filmmaking, advertising, TV production, digital media, gaming, marketing, product design, and beyond. The expanded library of 3D models includes a wide range of categories, such as the human body, motor vehicles (cars, aircraft, boats), architecture, cities, furniture, science and sci-fi, and sports. Assets will be available in the following formats: C4D, OBJ and FBX.

Supply and Demand for 3D Models The global 3D animation market is expected to reach USD 28.31 billion by 2025, with the media and entertainment end-use segment projected to account for around 35% of the total revenue share, according to a recent report by Reportbuyer, a leading industry intelligence solution that provides market research reports from top publishers. An anecdote from a recent Variety article illustrates the drastic increase of visual effects in film, as Kelly Port, a visual effects supervisor at VFX house Digital Domain, reflects on the difference in number of VFX shots from Titanic (1997) to this year’s Avengers: Infinity War — 300 vs. 3,000, respectively.

“The use of visual effects in film has increased exponentially, but there’s a significant imbalance between the growing demand for talent and shrinking film budgets,” said Teichman. “By providing filmmakers with an option for sourcing high-quality visual effects, motion graphics, and 3D models, as well as other vital media assets, we’re helping to narrow this gap, while also providing talented artists with another source of revenue for their work.”

About TurboSquid TurboSquid models are used by game developers, news agencies, architects, visual effects studios, advertisers, and creative professionals around the world. Whether you're a 3D artist or not, you've probably seen TurboSquid models hundreds of times without realizing it. TurboSquid’s primary mission is to save artists the time of making a great model, and instead let them add their own personality to their creations. Customers save an average of 27 hours per model purchased, which can be a lifesaver in a time crunch. TurboSquid's secondary mission is to focus the creativity of artists around the world and help those artists build a career as professional 3D modelers. TurboSquid was founded in 2000, and is headquartered in New Orleans.

About Pond5 Pond5 is the world’s largest, most vibrant video-first content marketplace, providing filmmakers, creators, and producers of all kinds with the content, inspiration, and tools they need to improve their projects. As the only content marketplace that meaningfully shares licensing revenue with its contributing artists, Pond5 is driven by a commitment to its passionate and growing global community of more than 60,000 professional visual and audio creators, providing a platform where their creative work can flourish, and helping them to make a sustainable living. With groundbreaking features like visual search for video and integrations into all major video-editing software, Pond5 is innovating daily, making it easier to find and use the content that creatives need to bring their vision to life. Pond5 is a venture-backed company funded by Accel Partners and Stripes Group with offices in New York, Dublin, Prague, London, and LA.

