BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--On July 21, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) Chuang Community Silicon Valley Program was officially launched to empower US entrepreneurs with Chinese insights. Professor Liu Jing, Associate Dean of CKGSB; Ms. Liu Yu, Director of CKGSB Chuang Community; and the Advisory Board Founding Members of the program attended the kick-off ceremony.

As China’s first faculty-governed and independent business school, CKGSB is committed to cultivating business leaders with global visions and innovative mindsets. Over 50% of CKGSB’s 10,000+ alumni are chairmen and CEOs, generating 17% of China’s GDP.

Devoted to entrepreneur education for three years, CKGSB Chuang Community has developed a network of over 400 entrepreneur alumni and shaped comprehensive partnerships with leading companies including Tencent, IBM, JD.com, VIP.com and the most prestigious VCs in China.

“We look forward to working together with the extraordinary board members to combine resources in China and the U.S. to create a globally influential ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation,” said Professor Liu.

Mr. Larry Li, Managing Partner at Amino Capital, said that he would introduce top scientists and innovative entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley as speakers and mentors. Dr. Helen Liang, Managing Partner of FoundersX Ventures, mentioned that apart from speakers and media connections, she would also introduce opportunities for forums and seminars to increase the influence of Chuang@Silicon Valley.

The founding members of the Silicon Valley Program Advisory Board include Mr. David Chen, Chairman of HYSTA (Hua Yuan Science and Technology Association); Dr. Yi Cui, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at Stanford University; Mr. Sam Gao, Vice President of Intel; Mr. Larry Li, Founder and Managing Partner of Amino Capital; Dr. Helen Liang, Managing Partner of FoundersX Ventures; and Mr. John Sun, Partner of Light Bridge Ventures.

CKGSB Chuang Community Silicon Valley Program is now officially open for application. The first roadshow will be held on Aug 17 th in San Francisco. If you are looking for a pathway to doing business with China and expanding your entrepreneurial network in China, please contact us via email ( chuang@ckgsb.edu.cn ) or WeChat (ID: ckgsb_chuang).

