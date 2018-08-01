SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--Brent McCarty, a technology industry veteran and former vice president of global sales at Ingram Micro, has been appointed president of ESET North America.

In this top leadership role, which replaces the role of CEO North America, McCarty will be based out of the ESET North America headquarters in San Diego, Calif.

Prior to joining ESET, McCarty served for 12 years in a variety of leadership roles at technology distributor Ingram Micro. Most recently, he was vice president of global sales solutions at Ingram Micro, where he spearheaded the company’s global sales solutions team and won multimillion-dollar global customers. McCarty also formerly served as country chief executive for Ingram Micro UK and Ireland, vice president and managing director for Ingram Micro UK and Ireland, managing director of DBL Distributing, Ingram’s North American consumer electronics business and was senior director of VAR Sales in Canada.

As Ingram Micro’s vice president of global sales solutions, McCarty grew targeted global customer revenue 54 percent in just one year, expanding market share and significantly improving profitably of the division. As country chief executive of Ingram Micro UK and Ireland, McCarty oversaw $1.7 billion in revenue, 1,600 employees and the successful acquisition of Comms-Care. McCarty also completed Ingram Micro’s General Management Program and earned a General Management and Leadership Certificate from Stanford University. He is a graduate of Centennial College in Toronto, Canada.

“Cybersecurity continues to be a growth industry, and ESET continues to gain momentum in the US and Canada in a big way; it’s exciting to now be a part of that,” said McCarty. “When you look at the fact that ESET protects 110 million people in 200 countries and territories, it’s nothing short of impressive. I can’t wait to continue to drive the momentum for ESET North America’s business.”

“With the US making up more than 20 percent of ESET’s global revenue, all eyes are on this region,” said Richard Marko, CEO of ESET. “We spent a long time and vetted many candidates and found that Brent has the tenacity and leadership skills to lead and grow ESET in the North American market.”

ESET has long been a security leader in the EU and is well established as the number one endpoint security vendor in the region. In the North American market, ESET has experienced significant momentum, including acquiring some of the most iconic companies as customers; being named a Leader in the 2018 Forrester Wave Report; witnessing significant channel partner growth ( recently announced ); becoming the security vendor to power the Google Chrome Cleanup tool; and cementing its dedication to its B2B segment with the debut of its enterprise solutions and services.

About ESET

For 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services for businesses and consumers worldwide. With solutions ranging from endpoint security to encryption and two-factor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use products give individuals and businesses the peace of mind to enjoy the full potential of their technology. ESET unobtrusively protects and monitors 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company. Backed by R&D facilities worldwide, ESET became the first IT security company to earn 100 Virus Bulletin VB100 awards, identifying every single “in-the-wild” malware without interruption since 2003. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

