BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--PAREXEL International Corporation, the world’s leading innovator of biopharmaceutical services, today announced that Xavier Flinois, President of PAREXEL Informatics, has been named to PharmaVOICE magazine’s list of the 100 most inspiring people in the life sciences industry. The honor, published in the July/August 2018 issue of PharmaVOICE, recognizes Mr. Flinois’ contributions to the industry through leadership and innovation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005514/en/

Xavier Flinois, President of PAREXEL Informatics, has been named to PharmaVOICE magazine's list of the 100 most inspiring people in the life sciences industry. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Flinois has more than 25 years of experience in the technology and healthcare IT sectors. Since 2013, he has led PAREXEL in developing industry-leading technological innovations and solutions to enhance drug development aimed at making the process faster, more accurate, more productive and easier to track. Most recently, Mr. Flinois drove PAREXEL’s technology development alliance with Microsoft. He also led the launch of Perceptive ® Cloud, a platform delivering PAREXEL solutions on an enhanced, global, secure cloud infrastructure. In addition, Mr. Flinois spearheaded the development and launch of PAREXEL’s Patient Sensor Solution and drove the Company’s collaboration with Sanofi, both with the goal of advancing the use of wearable devices to transform data collection in clinical trials.

“Xavier is a strong leader for PAREXEL who consistently demonstrates leadership and a drive for innovation,” said Jamie Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer, PAREXEL. “Our industry has undergone many changes over the last several years – from the surge of availability of data to the digitization of clinical development and availability of new technologies. Xavier has led PAREXEL in our efforts to leverage these advances to improve drug development and ultimately help our clients more efficiently and effectively deliver important new therapies to patients sooner. We are pleased to see that PharmaVOICE has recognized Xavier as one of the most inspiring people in life sciences, as it is a testament to his innovation, leadership and contribution to the industry.”

The annual PharmaVOICE 100 list honors a select group of leaders in the life sciences who positively impact their colleagues, peers, organizations, and the industry at large. These individuals are passionate, forward-thinkers who actively work to address industry challenges and trends. To read the 2018 PharmaVOICE profiles, visit www.pharmavoice.com

About PAREXEL International

PAREXEL International Corporation is the world’s leading innovator of biopharmaceutical services. We simplify our clients’ journey of transforming scientific discoveries into new medical treatments for patients with high-quality Phase I-IV clinical research, regulatory, consulting and market access services. PAREXEL develops breakthrough innovations and solutions by leveraging its comprehensive therapeutic, technical and functional expertise, in more than 100 countries around the world. For more information visit www.PAREXEL.com.

PAREXEL is a registered trademark of PAREXEL International Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005514/en/

CONTACT: PAREXEL

Wendy Ryan

Tel.: +1 781-434-5104

Email:Wendy.Ryan@PAREXEL.com

or

Kathryn McMahon Arrigg, PAN Communications

Tel.: +1 617-502-4300

Email:PAREXEL@pancomm.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL

SOURCE: PAREXEL International Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 08/01/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 08/01/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005514/en