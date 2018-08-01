BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--SurveyGizmo, a leading survey and data insights technology company, announced today that founder Christian Vanek is assuming new responsibilities as the firm’s first Chief Product Officer (CPO).

As CPO, Vanek will leverage his decades of software development experience to focus on his vision for the future development of the SurveyGizmo platform. This transition will empower SurveyGizmo to continually make platform development decisions that stay ahead of the data needs of its vast array of users.

“It is a pivotal time in our industry, and I am thrilled to refocus my time and efforts on the development of our platform in order to continue to bring groundbreaking capabilities to our customers in the survey and data insights industry,” says Vanek. “It has been an honor to lead SurveyGizmo from its conception to an industry-leading, global company.”

The CPO role will focus on utilizing insight from current customers and the marketplace to lead the SurveyGizmo team in building features and improvements that maintain the product's place in the top tier of data analytics software. The data analytics market has seen unprecedented growth in the last five years as organizations from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses have realized the potential of leveraging data to drive internal decisions.

To ensure SurveyGizmo continues to remain an industry leader, co-owner Bill Flagg has stepped in as Executive Chairman and CEO. With decades of entrepreneurial experience and a proven track record for building successful, sustainable companies, Flagg will oversee and collaborate with the leadership team to drive the overall growth strategy.

“After working directly with Christian and the SurveyGizmo team for the past 10 years in a consultative role, I am looking forward to taking an even more active role in the company,” states Flagg. “Data has never been more important to business success, and I am thrilled to continue bringing new, innovative data collection and analysis tools to companies around the globe.”

Vanek stepped into his new role on July 19.

About SurveyGizmo

Founded in 2006, SurveyGizmo is a powerful survey and data insights platform that empowers business professionals to make informed decisions. It provides survey software in over 205 countries, with 50,000 new surveys created and 7.5 million responses collected every week for customers like FedEx, IBM, Microsoft, Bloomberg Television, GE, and ESPN. SurveyGizmo is recognized as a leader in the survey and data insights software industry for its innovation, service, and value. Visit www.surveygizmo.com to learn more.

