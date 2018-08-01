NIWOT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, today introduced the Crocband™ Platform Collection for the Fall/Holiday 2018 season. A stylized extension of the incredibly popular line of Crocband™ clogs, the Crocband™ Platform Collection gives consumers the opportunity to express an elevated style point of view, and taps into the trend for platform profiles in athletic and fashion footwear.

The Crocband™ Platform Collection features a 1.5-inch platform sole across a variety of colorways, including Black/White, Black/Black, Navy/White, Light Gray/Rose, and Blossom/White. Incredibly light and fun to wear, the Crocband™ Platform Collection also includes pivoting heel straps and deeper heel cups for a more secure fit.

“The Crocband Platform Collection gives Crocs the chance to step outside – and above – our traditional silhouettes and elevate the conversation,” said Michelle Poole, Crocs Sr. Vice President of Product and Marketing. “While we’ll never shy away from delivering the comfort that we’re known and loved for, our new Crocband Platform Clogs offer a trend-right option for millennial consumers that want to push their personal style stories forward.”

Styles are available now on crocs.com and at select stores globally this month at a US MSRP of $49.99. The Crocband™ Platform Collection will expand to flips and slides in a variety of new colorways for the Spring/Summer 2019 season.

“Working a bold, platform silhouette into our lineup makes perfect sense because it combines two elements that are inherently Crocs: making a statement and putting comfort first,” Poole continued. “We hope that our consumers see the new collection as a way to add a little height – and attitude – to their look without compromising on comfort.”

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. Every pair of shoes within Crocs’ collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2018, Crocs reinforces its mission of “everyone comfortable in their own shoes” with the second year of its global Come As You Are™ campaign. To learn more about Crocs or Come As You Are, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

