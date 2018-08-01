--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--We’re living out of balance with the planet, polluting the Earth and taking more from it than we give back. Today is ‘Earth Overshoot Day,’ which marks the day we’ve used up the planet’s resources for the year. Love Beauty and Planet, a new beauty brand, is doing something about it, and inspiring others to join. This video reveals how easy it is to help preserve Earth’s resources in small, but meaningful ways that can add up to a big impact. Share your one small act of love a day for the planet by tagging @lovebeautyandplanet on Instagram or @beautyandplanet on Twitter and using #smallactsoflove.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005517/en/

The video can be viewed on YouTube here. To learn more, please visit lovebeautyandplanet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005517/en/

CONTACT: Edelman

Meg Skansi

Meg.skansi@edelman.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN ENVIRONMENT RETAIL COSMETICS OTHER RETAIL CONSUMER MEN

SOURCE: Love Beauty and Planet

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 08/01/2018 09:01 AM/DISC: 08/01/2018 09:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005517/en