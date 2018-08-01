MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”)—the largest North American wine and spirits distribution company—today announced that it has appointed Anthony Capparelli to the position of General Manager of South Florida, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Capparelli will be responsible for the company’s performance in South Florida, and will report directly to Patrick Cassidy, whom Capparelli replaces and who was recently promoted to Executive Vice President and General Manager of Florida.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005055/en/

Anthony Capparelli, General Manager of South Florida, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Anthony is a results-driven sales leader with a proven history of improving processes, growing revenues, and developing top-performing sales teams,” said Cassidy. “His unwavering commitment to exceed suppliers’ goals and expectations at all times truly sets him apart. Anthony is the perfect fit for this role, and I am confident that he will take South Florida to even greater heights.”

Mr. Capparelli has worked for Southern Glazer’s for 14 years, advancing through commercial sales roles of increasing responsibility, from sales management to VP-level positions. In his most recent role as Vice President of On Premise for the South Florida division, he led a team of dynamic sales professionals, supporting multiple Company suppliers in South Florida’s fast-paced On-Premise market. His backfill for this position will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Anthony accomplishes everything with the customer in mind,” added Gene Sullivan, President, East Region for Southern Glazer’s. “He does an exceptional job of building high-performing, customer-focused sales teams, which will be invaluable to the Company’s continued growth and momentum in South Florida.”

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is North America’s largest wine and spirits distributor, and the preeminent data insights company for alcoholic beverages. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs more than 20,000 team members. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005055/en/

CONTACT: Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, LLC

Cindy Haas, Office: 305-625-4171, ext. 1166, Mobile: 786-498-7640

Senior Director, Public Relations

cynthia.haas@sgws.com

or

Jennifer Hanlon, Office: 305-625-4171, ext. 1534, Mobile: 305-898-9982

Senior Communications Specialist

jennifer.hanlon@sgws.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESTAURANT/BAR RETAIL SPECIALTY WINE & SPIRITS

SOURCE: Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, LLC

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 08/01/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 08/01/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005055/en