NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2018--This fall, Macy’s (NYSE:M) is helping kids kick off the school year in high style. It’s students’ time to shine while rocking the top trends in fashion and beauty and decking out dorms with stylish and cozy home essentials. Finding the hottest items requires no homework with Macy’s Presents The Edit, featuring the top back-to-school picks by Macy’s Fashion Office. Time to Shine brings the thrill of resuming classes to life in a campaign where students showcase their incredible talents while sporting the very latest in eye-catching, bold fashion that reflects their personalities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005480/en/

From kids to college-bound, Macy’s offers a cool and modern approach to no-stress dressing. Girls and boys can rock the latest trends while incorporating their personal style with graphic t-shirts, athleisure, funky sneakers and letterman-style jackets. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The start of a great school year begins with the excitement of back-to-school fashion,” said Cassandra Jones, senior vice president of Macy’s Fashion. “With our incredible assortment of fashion-forward styles, beauty and even dorm furnishings and basics, we want to give students a time to shine, helping them look and feel their best while boosting their confidence in and out of the classroom.”

As the return to class approaches, Macy’s is showing its back-to-school spirit with powerful and fun campaign spots, Time to Shine, showcasing students rocking the latest trends while tackling academics, athletics and the arts, reminding us that confidence makes us effortlessly cool this school year. Featuring incredible styles for every school occasion, the spot’s soundtrack features the electrifying and catchy All Eyes On Us (Ou La La La) song by NVDES, and can be viewed across Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram. Produced by advertising agency Major Behavior, LLC and directed by Skinny @ Partizan, the campaign began airing in July.

Back-to-School Fashion

Black and white makes a huge comeback, offering students of all ages, from young kids to college-bound, a cool and modern approach to no-stress dressing. Girls and boys can both rock this trend while incorporating their personal style with graphic t-shirts, athleisure, chunky sole sneakers, belt bags or backpacks and letterman-style jackets.

For young ladies, this school year is all about adding an unexpected edge to classic pieces. Embellished jeans are paired with moto lug sole boots and cool bags in shades of red, sure to add spunk to any outfit. Sweatshirts and jackets are given an update this fall with ruffle, lace and grommet details. And for the hair, scrunchies and hairbands are all the rage.

Boys will walk the halls in style, sporting graphic t-shirts with playful sayings and vibrant designs. Add a relaxed vibe to a crisp shirt with distressed denim and high-top sneakers. Patched jackets, shirts and pants are sure to be staples in students’ everyday school looks.

Dorm

Students can ace their space by adding comfy and cool lifestyle essentials from Macy’s. Whim by Martha Stewart pillows help with big dreams, while Charter Club towels add a bright pop of color and personalization to any room. Staying healthy during the school year is easier than ever with the Bella Rocket Blender, perfect for smoothies on the go for those morning classes. Don’t stop there, skip the dining hall and create fun meals with a Crux toaster and Essentials dish set which are sure to keep even the busiest student on track. Any student can express themselves and stay organized in class with stylish notebook sets from Poppin.

Beauty

Macy’s Beauty has the perfect essentials to start off the year fresh outdoors and indoors, with natural Burt’s Bees lip balms, Schmidt’s deodorants and Kiehl’s bodycare.

For young ladies going back to college or just starting out, there’s no better way to feel ready than having the perfect eyebrows. Before that first day, head to a Macy’s location with a Benefit Brow Bar and pick from styling, waxing, mapping, and many other services. Plus, Benefit now offers more color options than before, from three colors to eight, in their best-selling Gimme Brow+ line to ensure your new brows are the perfect shade. For the beauty-obsessed who are looking for clean beauty options, try out natural skincare products like Origins, Sunday Riley, Korres and Coola. Looking for something you can swipe on and run to class? NUDESTIX has a range of tinted foundations, bronzers, highlighters and eye shadows in convenient sticks, which make for the coolest companion for the girl on the go. Start the year fresh-faced with a selection of masks from TONYMOLY, Patchology, and more while staying hydrated and bright with Clinique’s Pep-Start line, which includes holy grail products like exfoliating cleansers, hydrating moisturizers, daily SPF and eye creams.

For the guy who wants to make a great first impression after a long summer away, head over to Macy’s Men’s Skincare Zone and grab a few must-haves from The Art of Shaving, Anthony, Clinique For Men, Kiehl’s or Baxter California.

Events in Store

Throughout the month of August, Macy’s will host more than 50 in-store shopping parties nationwide to kick off the back-to school season. With music, snacks, and a style challenge to see who puts together the best look for back-to-school, be the first to score styles to wear all season long. Check out macys.com/events for specific locations and details.

Back-to-School Deals

Shoppers will find great deals across all categories from shoes and accessories to towels and dinnerware at Macy’s, the back-to-school destination for savings and style. Find all the go-tos students can’t live without—tops and tees, dresses, joggers and jeans—even the true essentials like backpacks and gym clothes. Also, add in all the finishing touches—from hoodies, sweaters and jackets down to underwear, socks and shoes. Brands including Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Clinique, Martha Stewart Whim, Kipling, and Epic Threads have some of the best deals to match every kid’s preferred school-day look. Visit your local Macy’s store and macys.com for savings throughout the season.

About Macy’s

Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc., delivers fashion and affordable luxury to customers at approximately 650 locations in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam, as well as to customers in the U.S. and more than 100 international destinations through its leading online store at macys.com. Via its stores, e-commerce site, mobile and social platforms, Macy's offers distinctive assortments including the most desired family of exclusive and fashion brands for him, her and home. Macy's is known for such epic events as Macy's 4th of July Fireworks ® and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade ®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows and celebrity appearances. Macy's flagship stores -- including Herald Square in New York City, Union Square in San Francisco, State Street in Chicago, Dadeland in Miami, and South Coast Plaza in southern California -- are known internationally and are leading destinations for visitors. Building on a more than 150-year tradition, and with the collective support of customers and employees, Macy's helps strengthen communities by supporting local and national charities giving more than $52 million each year, plus 153,000 hours of volunteer service, to help make a difference in the lives of our customers.

For Macy’s media materials, including images and contacts, please visit our online pressroom at macys.com/pressroom.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005480/en/

CONTACT: Macy’s

Silvia Osante, 646-429-5241

silvia.osante@macys.com

or

Erica White, 646-429-7470

erica.white@macys.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN EDUCATION OTHER EDUCATION ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC DEPARTMENT STORES LUXURY ONLINE RETAIL HOME GOODS CHILDREN PARENTING TEENS RETAIL FASHION OTHER RETAIL CONSUMER FAMILY HISPANIC

SOURCE: Macy’s

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 08/01/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 08/01/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005480/en