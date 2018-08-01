TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A slew of activities revolving around the themes of beach and sport will take place in August on the island of Jibei (吉貝) in Taiwan’s offshore county of Penghu.

Penghu National Scenic Area Administration (PNSAA) director Chen Zhi-xian (陳志賢) said that Jibei is blessed with clean beaches with crystal blue clear water as well as rich seascapes with coral reefs. The PNSAA said the Jibei Yu Beach Carnival is a series of beach sports and interesting activities the agency has been organizing for August to cater to young people, students and families.

The series of events includes the concert on August 4, the beach volleyball contest on August 17 -19, the around the island beach running race (3.5k and 10k) on August 18, the Jibei night concert on August 18, the kite flying on the beach on August 18 and 19, and five trips to visit stone weirs, for which Jibei is well-known, the PNSAA said.

The beach volley ball contest and the beach running race have been open for registration, and there are preferentially- priced packages to choose from during the event period that include water activities, lodgings, car or scooter rental, and flights, with discounts up to 50% off.

For more information, please visit the event website (Chinese), or call Miss Hsieh at 07-5566628 or 0970-100-184.

(photo by Taiwan News)

(photo by Taiwan News)

(photo by CNA)